Insurer Doesn't Owe Warehouse Co. For Stolen Baking Gear

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Cincinnati Insurance Co. was let off the hook Thursday in a coverage dispute with a cold storage provider that was sued for losing a client’s property, after an Illinois federal court ruled that Cincinnati’s policy didn’t cover the loss because a “care, custody or control” exclusion applied.



U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall granted Cincinnati’s motion for summary judgment on Thursday, while denying Berkshire Refrigerated Warehousing LLC’s motion.



Berkshire had sought coverage from Cincinnati under a property damage and commercial general liability policy that ran...

