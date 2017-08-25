Tribal Leaders 'Outraged' Over Rumored Monument Shrinkage

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition expressed “outrage” Thursday over rumblings that U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended President Donald Trump scale back the Bears Ears National Monument.



Leaders of the coalition, composed of members of the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ute Indian Tribe, Ute Mountain Tribe and Pueblo of Zuni, criticized Zinke’s reported recommendation that Trump shrink the size of the 1.35-million-acre monument in southeastern Utah.



“As tribes, we are firm in our dedication to protect Bears Ears National Monument,” Ute Indian...

