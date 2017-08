Enviros Seek Records On Industry Role In Fuel Reg Rollback

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity wants the federal government to hand over any communications it may have had with auto industry lobbyists related to the potential rollback of fuel economy standards, the environmental group announced Thursday.



The group said it has sent the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a Freedom of Information Act request asking for those records to see if the auto industry — which has said the current standards on greenhouse gas emissions for 2022 to 2025 model cars and light trucks that were...

To view the full article, register now.