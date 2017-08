Trump Slaps Venezuela's Maduro Regime With Sanctions

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration would impose new economic sanctions on the regime of President Nicolás Maduro in response to what it characterized as attacks on Venezuela’s democratic institutions.



President Donald Trump sanctioned Venezuela on Friday after a democratic and humanitarian crisis developed in the nation under President Nicolas Maduro, seen here Aug. 22. (AP) Trump's executive order forbids Americans from making deals involving new debt and equity issued by the regime or its oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, which largely underwrites...

To view the full article, register now.