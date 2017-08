CFTC Sues Pair Of Ex-Brokers In Forex Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a federal lawsuit in New Jersey, charging two former Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.-registered brokers with defrauding customers of off-market foreign exchange investment pools, saying they scammed at least 30 customers out of more than $700,000 in a Ponzi-like scheme.



The CFTC alleged that beginning in 2013, Thomas Lanzana solicited friends, family and the public to invest in forex trading pools, claiming he was a successful foreign exchange trader, when in fact he had lost money on his own...

