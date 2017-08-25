GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump To Extend DACA
The lawmakers asserted that the federal government's resources would be best focused on apprehending and deporting individuals unauthorized to be in the U.S. who are criminals, rather than on those who entered the country when they were minors and are seeking to further themselves with jobs or education, according to the Aug. 22 letter that was...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login