GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump To Extend DACA

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A group of House Republicans have urged President Donald Trump to retain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, suggesting the administration instead focus its immigration enforcement efforts on criminals.



The lawmakers asserted that the federal government's resources would be best focused on apprehending and deporting individuals unauthorized to be in the U.S. who are criminals, rather than on those who entered the country when they were minors and are seeking to further themselves with jobs or education, according to the Aug. 22 letter that was...

