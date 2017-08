Cardtronics' $460M DirectCash Buy Gets Early Nod In UK

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Cardtronics Inc.'s $460 million acquisition of DirectCash Payments Inc. scored provisional approval from the U.K.'s antitrust watchdog on Friday, following an in-depth review into whether the tie-up of the nonbank ATM operators would spur higher surcharges.



The Competition and Markets Authority said that following its phase 2 review of the proposed transaction, it found that pay-to-use ATMs would likely not see higher fees because of the availability of free ATMs and noncash payment alternatives.



The agency said there was also evidence showing that ATMs surcharges...

