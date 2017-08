Atlantic City Firefighters Score Victories To Avoid Layoffs

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 25, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Atlantic City firefighters won a pair of victories on Friday when a New Jersey state judge blocked the state from immediately reducing their department by about 25 percent and Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation requiring that such personnel be offered an early retirement incentive plan before the state could fire them.



Superior Court Judge Julio L. Mendez issued the ruling in a lawsuit the firefighters' union brought against state officials over their fiscal recovery efforts in the struggling resort town, finding that the state's proposal to...

