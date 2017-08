Sen. Calls Out FTC For Quick Amazon-Whole Foods Nod

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat on the Senate panel that oversees antitrust matters slammed the Federal Trade Commission on Friday for not further scrutinizing Amazon.com Inc.’s planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc., a deal she said raises concerns about its impact on consumers and competition.



The FTC gave the purchase the go-ahead earlier this week when it declined to pursue an investigation after its initial look found that the combination would not be anti-competitive. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., issued a statement on Friday saying she...

