Anadarko Slams Gov't Denial Of Docs In $25M Refund Row

Law360, Washington (August 25, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Anadarko Petroleum Corp. blasted the federal government Friday for refusing to turn over records documenting the Internal Revenue Service’s alleged about-face on a legal question involving the deductibility of certain losses, as it reiterated its request for a court order in its $25 million tax refund suit.



The government is concealing “relevant and discoverable information from Anadarko,” the Texas-based oil company said in a reply brief supporting its request for information about the government’s “shifting interpretation” of when to defer tax losses. Anadarko says the government...

To view the full article, register now.