10th Circ. Sides With Ute Tribe In Ex-Worker Contract Row

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday ruled in favor of the Ute Indian Tribe in a sprawling contract dispute with an ex-energy and minerals department employee by undoing rulings that blocked the tribe from challenging claims he asserted against it in state court.



Circuit Judges Harris Hartz and David Ebel handed down two precedential rulings stemming from a multidimensional row between the tribe and Lynn D. Becker, noting that Neil Gorsuch had considered both appeals before ascending to the U.S. Supreme Court and that the Tenth Circuit...

To view the full article, register now.