10th Circ. Tosses Ski Resort's Insurance Appeal

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit Friday found a New Mexico ski resort isn't entitled to coverage from Nova Casualty Co. for the more than $1 million it spent to remediate environmental contamination on its property, saying third-party liability can’t overcome a first-party damage exclusion.



Taos Ski Valley Inc. had argued that the fact it would have faced fines from state and federal authorities if it had failed to clean up the hydrocarbon spill overrode a policy exclusion barring coverage for damage to property occupied by the policyholder, but...

