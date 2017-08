DOL's OT Rule Strategy May Leave Employers In Limbo

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's decision not to ask the Fifth Circuit to pause a challenge to an injunction freezing the Obama administration's controversial overtime rule while the agency crafts a replacement means the 2016 regulations could get a green light before a replacement rule is ready, creating a potential compliance nightmare for employers.



Finalized in the last year of President Barack Obama's term, the regulation in question broadened federal overtime pay regulations to cover nearly 4 million more people, raised the minimum salary threshold required...

