Ex-Arthur Andersen Exec Sues IRS After Tax Shelter Fight

Law360, Washington (August 25, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A onetime executive of defunct accounting firm Arthur Andersen LLP has sued the IRS for legal fees after he fought off its $1.6 million penalty over alleged tax-shelter promoting in the late 1990s, saying the agency espoused “fake facts and frivolous legal mumbo-jumbo” to refuse his fees.



Mark C. Klopfenstein, currently the managing director of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Inc., petitioned the U.S. Tax Court earlier this month to order the IRS to compensate him for the $160,000 in legal fees and administrative costs he incurred...

