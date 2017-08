Airline Baggage Co. Says Shipping App Is Swiping Its Tech

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT) -- An airline bag delivery company has accused a rival transportation startup of developing an app that infringes its patent for dropping off and picking up shipments, telling a Florida federal court that the software and server the startup uses runs afoul its patented processes.



Baggage Airline Guest Services Inc. — referred to throughout the complaint as Bags — contends that Roadie Inc., a company that pairs customers who need items shipped to drivers already headed in that direction, is using certain processes from its system for...

