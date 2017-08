2 Execs Get 20 Months For Tribal Embezzlement Scheme

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Two executives of a Nevada-based company were sentenced to 20 months in prison Thursday for their admitted roles in helping tribal officials embezzle money from the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation and provide kickbacks to officials of the Montana tribe's payday lender, Plain Green LLC.



According to brief minute entries, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of the District of Montana sentenced Encore Services LLC’s President and CEO Zachary Roberts and its principal Martin Mazzara to 20 months in prison each, followed by...

