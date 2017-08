Cyberfraudster Cops To Running Data Theft Site

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Macedonian national on Friday admitted to running a yearslong identity theft resale scheme, in which he operated a website that acted as a one-stop shop for buyers seeking stolen credit and debit card data and personal information.



Prosecutors say Djevair Ametovski, 30, ran an illegal website, or “carding shop,” where he sold illegally obtained data for more than 180,000 credit and debit cards from victims located all over the world. Ametovski was arrested in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in January 2014 and was extradited to the U.S....

