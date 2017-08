Steel Co. Supports $16M Medical Benefits Settlement

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Retired steelworkers and their families should receive a $16 million settlement to end a 3-year-long case that alleged Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. had improperly changed their health care plans, both sides said Friday in Florida federal court in separately filed memorandums supporting the settlement.



The settlement will go to a class of 456 members and will provide payments so that the members have health care benefits for life, with some exceptions. A $225,000 payment will reimburse additional amounts the class members have had to pay for...

