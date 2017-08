Fraudster's Bid To Nix 10-Year Sentence For $5.5M Con Fails

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday denied a request to undo a 10-year prison sentence she had doled out to a Philadelphia businessman who was convicted of several investor fraud schemes that raked in $5.45 million and bankrolled a Sean "Diddy" Combs concert at a luxury hotel.



Tyrone Gilliams Jr., who was convicted in 2013 of securities fraud and wire fraud and whose pro se appeal to the Second Circuit failed in December 2015, challenged his sentence on six separate grounds, all of which U.S....

