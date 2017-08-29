How Courts Treat USPTO Subject Matter Eligibility Guidelines

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT) -- It's no secret that the U.S. Supreme Court's foray into 35 U.S.C. § 101 has left life sciences and software companies searching for renewed certainty of what is and what is not patent eligible. While the court has seemingly returned to a slumber on issues of § 101, these companies continue to press lower courts, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Congress for solutions. The chances of a legislative solution remain far off, thus these companies must seek guidance through the USPTO and courts....

