CIT Rejects Slump-Year Tomato Data For Mexico Price Floor

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday forced the U.S. Department of Commerce to again rethink an agreement with Mexican tomato growers, rejecting its justification for applying only data from a down year to calculate a price floor designed to prevent harm to U.S. producers.



The Florida Tomato Exchange had challenged Commerce’s remand results regarding a 2013 agreement that continued ongoing conditional suspension of anti-dumping orders on Mexican exporters, and the CIT agreed that Commerce’s rationale for its $0.31 per pound minimum fell short....

