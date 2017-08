1st Circ. Nixes Atty's Appeal Of Suspension By RI Justices

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit shot down a Rhode Island attorney’s attempt to overturn the state high court’s decision to suspend his law license, saying that the attorney was improperly attempting to use the federal courts to appeal a state court decision.



Keven A. McKenna, whose law license was suspended for one year for allegedly refusing to comply with the decision of the state's Workers' Compensation Court, argued that his suspension was a violation of the Rhode Island state constitution and that the state Supreme Court did not...

To view the full article, register now.