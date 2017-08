Professors Tell Justices Visa Denial Reviewable Under APA

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Numerous law professors have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Seventh Circuit decision not to hear an appeal by a visa applicant who was denied admission to the U.S. because of drug possession charges that were later dropped, saying the visa denial is reviewable under the Administrative Procedure Act.



Nearly 40 law professors from Rutgers Law School, the University of Texas at Austin, Yale Law School and several dozen more universities across the U.S. told the high court in an amicus brief on Friday...

To view the full article, register now.