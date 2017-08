FERC Urges 3rd Circ. To Sink NJ Towns' Pipeline Fight

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Regulatory Energy Commission wants the Third Circuit to reject an attempt by two New Jersey towns to reverse its approval of Transco’s $116 million plan to upgrade its interstate pipeline, arguing that it met its obligation to prove that the public benefits of the expansion project outweighed any adverse environmental effects.



In a brief filed Thursday, the federal energy regulator said that its environmental analysis informed its April decision to greenlight Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC's Garden State Expansion Project. While the expansion will not extend the 10,200-mile-long...

