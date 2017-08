Mich. Judge Tosses Workers' Age Bias Claims Against UAW

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday dismissed without prejudice claims that the United Automobile Workers discriminated against three older workers by transferring them because of their age, saying the workers did not name the UAW in their complaint to authorities nor show it to be a joint employer with General Motors LLC.



Although the workers mentioned the UAW to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in an intake questionnaire describing their grievances against GM and a program it runs jointly with the UAW, they did not...

To view the full article, register now.