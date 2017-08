States Back Oil Groups' High Court Petition Over Seal Listing

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Eighteen states led by Wyoming have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling backing the government’s decision to list the Pacific bearded seal as a threatened species, saying the ruling could cost states billions while doing nothing for the seals.



Wyoming and the other states said in an Aug. 21 amicus brief that the Ninth Circuit ruling would “render meaningless the threshold for listing species as ‘threatened’ under the [Endangered Species Act],” damage the states’ economies and invite...

