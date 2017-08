NJ Tax Court Says Township Didn't Prove Mail Date

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A snowstorm has frozen out a New Jersey township’s bid to quickly win a taxpayer's appeal of her real estate taxes, with a state tax court finding Monday that it could not take on faith that official tax notices went out on time in the wintry conditions.



State Tax Court Judge Mala Sundar denied Ocean Township’s bid to dismiss the suit from resident Debra Conley for being one day beyond a 45-day deadline to appeal her home’s $300,000 assessment. Judge Sundar wrote that because of a...

