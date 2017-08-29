Expert Analysis

PRC Court Refuses To Enforce Singapore Arbitration Award

By James Kwan August 29, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- In Noble Resources International Pte. Ltd v. Shanghai Good Credit International Trade Co. Ltd. (2016) Hu 01 Xie Wai Ren No. 1, the Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court in a judgment dated Aug. 11, 2017, refused recognition and enforcement of a Singapore International Arbitration Centre arbitral award under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards 1958 on the basis that the composition of the arbitral tribunal and/or the arbitral procedure was not in accordance with the agreement of the parties....
