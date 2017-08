Judge Won't Let Broker-Dealer Exit SEC 'Layering' Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to let broker-dealer Lek Securities Corp. and its CEO off the hook from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit that alleges the company aided a Ukrainian former client’s efforts to influence securities prices using techniques like the “layering” of phony trades to mimic market forces.



Samuel Lek and his company had argued that the layering and cross-market trading techniques used by ex-customer Avalon FA Ltd. weren’t actually manipulative, because they didn’t inject false information into the market, but...

