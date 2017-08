Trump Officially Reinstates Transgender Military Ban

Law360, San Francisco (August 25, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump penned a presidential memo Friday instructing the U.S. Department of Defense to stop accepting transgender individuals who seek to enroll in the military, taking an official step toward implementing the policy change since he first announced his intentions in a July 26 tweet.



Trump’s memo said the DOD and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security need to study the negative impacts of former President Barack Obama's administration’s decision to remove the original ban, which prohibited transgender individuals from enlisting.



“In my judgment, the...

To view the full article, register now.