Ex-Bass Pro Sales Associate Loses Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Bass Pro Shops scored a win in an age discrimination suit from a former employee on Friday when an Oklahoma federal judge found that the employee gave no evidence showing “even an inference” that the company fired him because of his age.



U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange awarded Bass Pro summary judgment in a suit from Wilburn Carter, who was terminated from the company in January 2016 when he was 77 years old. The judge said that not only did Carter admit in a deposition that...

