Santander Wants Deduction After $234M Foreign Credit Loss

By Jimmy Hoover

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Santander Group’s U.S. unit, which earlier this year lost its bid for $234 million in foreign tax credits relating to an international securities transaction, is now seeking tax deductions instead.

In a motion filed in Massachusetts federal court on Friday, Santander Holdings USA Inc. sought permission to deduct taxes paid on a structured trust advantaged repackaged securities, or STARS, transaction, when the company was known as Sovereign Bancorp.

Last year, the First Circuit disallowed foreign tax credits covering U.K. taxes paid on the STARS deal because it...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Sovereign Bancorp, Inc. v. United States of America


Case Number

1:09-cv-11043

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Judge

George A. OToole, Jr

Date Filed

June 17, 2009

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

