UNC Med School Forgoes No-Hires To Settle Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The University of North Carolina School of Medicine has agreed to a prohibition on no-hire arrangements to settle antitrust claims by a Duke University School of Medicine instructor, according to documents filed Friday in North Carolina federal court.



Under the proposed consent decree, which must be approved by the court, the medical school and the UNC Health Care System would be barred from making agreements to refrain from recruiting, hiring or competing for employees, according to court documents.



The school was not named in the original...

