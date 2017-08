Pakistani Bank Will Close NY Branch In Face Of $630M Fine

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Pakistan’s Habib Bank Ltd. said Monday that it would shutter its New York branch after state regulators ordered the bank to pay a $630 million fine for failing to fix its “dangerously weak” anti-money laundering controls, a move the bank called “outrageous.”



The bank said it had made “sincere and extensive remediation measures” since the New York State Department of Financial Services struck an agreement with the bank in 2015 that called for special oversight and improvements to its legal compliance efforts. But Habib Bank, which...

To view the full article, register now.