Feds Must Act On Nursing Home Abuse, OIG Says

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government should take “immediate action” to address underreporting of physical and sexual abuse in nursing homes, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.



According to the OIG, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has “inadequate procedures” to ensure that abuse is identified and reported. The OIG issued its verdict in an “early alert” that reflects the preliminary results of an inquiry into abuse at nursing homes.



As part of its inquiry, the OIG obtained...

To view the full article, register now.