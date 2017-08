Amgen, Sandoz Battle Over High Court's Biosimilar Ruling

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark biosimilars ruling, Amgen Inc. and Sandoz Inc. clashed late Monday over whether biosimilar makers can be punished for not divulging their approval applications to innovator rivals.



The duel played out in briefs filed at the Federal Circuit shortly before midnight on Monday. Amgen and Sandoz focused on a key question left unanswered in June by the Supreme Court’s ruling: whether state laws can be used to punish nondisclosure of biosimilar applications, even though federal injunctions are not...

