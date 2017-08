BigLaw Joins Fight Against Transgender Military Ban

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s transgender military service ban is facing more heat with the Monday filing of two new federal court challenges by civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal, and law firms Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Covington & Burling LLP, which are aiding the rights groups pro bono.



In similar complaints, the challengers — Lambda, OutServe-Servicemembers Legal Defense Network and attorneys with Kirkland & Ellis and Newman Du Wors LLP in the Western District of Washington, the ACLU and Covington...

To view the full article, register now.