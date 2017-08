FDA Drubs Stem Cell Clinics Using Unapproved Treatments

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday cracked down on stem cell clinics in California and Florida, including one using a commercially unavailable smallpox vaccine as part of an unapproved treatment for cancer injected directly into patients’ tumors, saying it would take steps to better regulate stem cell treatments.



U.S. Marshals on Friday seized five vials of the vaccinia virus vaccine, which is reserved for people, like some military members, who are at high risk for smallpox, from StemImmune Inc. in San Diego. The vaccine...

To view the full article, register now.