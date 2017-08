Restored FERC Gives Green Light To $2.2B Nexus Pipeline

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave the go-ahead Friday to the $2.2 billion Ohio-to-Michigan Nexus natural gas pipeline, marking the agency's first major pipeline decision since it regained its quorum earlier this month.



The agency granted a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the 255-mile pipeline to a holding company for Michigan utility DTE Energy Co. and Enbridge Corp.



FERC, which lost its quorum in February, regained the minimum of three of five members needed to vote on the pipeline on Aug. 3 when the...

