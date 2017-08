KKR-Backed REIT Closes On $224M In Loans

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust managed by private equity giant KKR & Co., said Monday it has originated loans through two separate transactions for properties in Georgia and Hawaii worth a total of $224 million.



KKR Real Estate Finance has closed on a $119 million acquisition loan for an office complex in Atlanta, as well as a $105 million loan that's being used to refinance a multifamily rental building in Honolulu, according to a statement from the trust....

