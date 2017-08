Consumers Seek J&J Docs In Contact Lens Antitrust MDL

Law360, Miami (August 28, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Consumers pursuing multidistrict litigation against major contact lens makers for allegedly blocking price competition asked a Florida federal court Friday to order Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. to produce certain documents they think the company has improperly withheld as privileged.



The dispute arises as part of litigation that was centralized in the Middle District of Florida in 2015 raising antitrust claims against JJVC and fellow manufacturers Alcon Laboratories Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc. and CooperVision Inc., which control a combined 97 percent of the disposable...

