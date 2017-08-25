Herbalife Products Damaged Liver, Suit Says

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman filed suit Friday against supplement giant and multilevel marketing company Herbalife, claiming its products permanently damaged her liver.

Trinidad Rodriguez-Quiroz claims she will need a liver transplant to repair the damage caused during the six years she consumed large numbers of Herbalife International of America Inc.'s products, saying Herbalife never warned her the ingredients can build up to toxic levels.

“Herbalife’s descriptions of the products as safe and healthy when used in compliance with Herbalife’s usage guidelines was false,” the suit says. “The...
Case Information

Case Title

Rodriguez-Quiroz v. Herbalife International of America, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-06200

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)

Judge

Honorable Manish S. Shah

Date Filed

August 25, 2017

Companies

