Herbalife Products Damaged Liver, Suit Says

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman filed suit Friday against supplement giant and multilevel marketing company Herbalife, claiming its products permanently damaged her liver.



Trinidad Rodriguez-Quiroz claims she will need a liver transplant to repair the damage caused during the six years she consumed large numbers of Herbalife International of America Inc.'s products, saying Herbalife never warned her the ingredients can build up to toxic levels.



“Herbalife’s descriptions of the products as safe and healthy when used in compliance with Herbalife’s usage guidelines was false,” the suit says. “The...

