Bank CEO Accused Of Violating Investors' Board Control Deal

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 28, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Two investment group members have slammed Noah Bank's chief executive with a lawsuit in New Jersey state court alleging that he has not honored an agreement for the group to appoint the bank's board of directors in connection with its $5.3 million investment toward the acquisition of the bank.



Matthew and Anna Kim asserted that CEO Edward E. Shin failed to disclose that agreement to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and instead represented to the agency that another group of investors would be in complete control...

To view the full article, register now.