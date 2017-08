Pilot Shortage Prompts Rare Air Force Flight Pay Bump

Law360, Nashville (August 28, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force will raise flight pay for its pilots for the first time since 1999, expand a bonus program and seek to bring back retired pilots to fill critical positions, it announced Friday, as it faces an ongoing shortfall of aviators.



Flight pay — formally, aviation incentive pay — will increase in October, while a previously announced fiscal year 2017 bonus program has been expanded to include noncontract pilots and those whose contracts have already expired, the Air Force said. In addition, it also...

