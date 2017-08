Trump's NAFTA Threats Inflame An Already-Difficult Task

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Even when conducted under ideal circumstances, trade negotiations among major economies present a uniquely challenging task for government officials, but President Donald Trump’s persistent threats to torpedo the North American Free Trade Agreement is making the climb to reshape the deal even steeper.



Trump’s vow to renegotiate NAFTA was one of his bedrock campaign promises, one that tossed a bone to the scores of U.S. workers who have felt spurned by modern trade policy. But baked into that promise was another: to sink the agreement entirely...

To view the full article, register now.