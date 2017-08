ECB Flexes Supervision Muscle With 1st Banking Fine

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The European Central Bank has fined Ireland's Permanent TSB €2.5 million ($2.99 million) for falling short of requirements for liquid asset reserves, marking the first time the regulator has used its power to dole out such penalties since taking over supervision of eurozone banks in 2014.



Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC faces a pair of fines for failing to meet specific liquidity requirements the ECB imposed in 2015, the central bank said Monday.



One penalty for €750,000 stems from the Irish bank's failure to meet requirements...

To view the full article, register now.