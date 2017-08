USDA Sued Over Delays To Federal Food Labeling Law

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has failed to publicly release a study about a 2016 federal law establishing a nationwide labeling system for genetically engineered food, likely delaying the law’s implementation and causing consumers harm, the Center for Food Safety alleged in a lawsuit filed Friday in California federal court.



The Center for Food Safety said the law requires the USDA to have conducted a study by July 2017 about whether to allow food companies to digitally disclose that foods are genetically engineered with a “QR”...

