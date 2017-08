Fed. Circ. Tosses PTAB's Nix Of Closed-Caption Patents

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday threw out Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated eight Ultratec Inc. closed-captioned phone patents that are part of a $44 million infringement case, faulting the board for refusing to hear evidence of inconsistencies in expert testimony.



The appeals court said the PTAB abused its discretion when it refused to consider testimony that CaptionCall LLC’s invalidity expert gave during a district court trial. Ultratec contended that the testimony conflicted with statements the expert made to the board.



The court, which...

