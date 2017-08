Chinese Insurer Blasts Dick’s Latest Push To Keep Suit In US

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Chinese insurer embroiled in a coverage dispute with Dick’s Sporting Goods over a personal injury suit involving a burst exercise ball has urged a Pennsylvania federal court to adopt a magistrate judge’s recommendation that the suit be tried in China, calling Dick’s arguments to the contrary flimsy at best.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell rejected all of Dick’s main legal arguments in a report and recommendation late last month, saying a forum selection clause contained in the disputed insurance policy with the People’s Insurance...

