Quantum Energy Partners Sells Tubing Co. Stake For $237M

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners offloaded its stake in Texas-based oil and gas tubing company Global Tubing LLC to joint venture partner Forum Energy Technologies in a deal valued at approximately $237 million, the companies announced Monday.



The deal will see Forum take over Global Tubing’s membership interests from Quantum and repay the net debt of the acquired company, which provides coiled tubing, coiled line pipe and related services for the oil and gas industry. To finance the deal, Forum will hand over 10 million...

